Ten years ago, he set off a bomb in an NC Walmart. Here's how they caught him.
It took 10 years and a lone fingerprint on a Walmart shopping cart to catch convicted bomber Larry Bowlsby. Now he's got 10 years to serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder in Madison County - shoots 81yr women in... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Sorry for Your Loss
|14
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|MIDutch
|160,809
|What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon
|Tue
|NetZero
|8
|City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances
|Tue
|Queen Esther and ...
|10
|cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Need A Good FART
|48
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Mon
|Need A Good FART
|56
|Yes M.X. FORUMS I MISS YOU!
|Mon
|Need A Good FART
|7
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC