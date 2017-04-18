Ten years ago, he set off a bomb in a...

Ten years ago, he set off a bomb in an NC Walmart. Here's how they caught him.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WBTV

It took 10 years and a lone fingerprint on a Walmart shopping cart to catch convicted bomber Larry Bowlsby. Now he's got 10 years to serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder in Madison County - shoots 81yr women in... (Dec '12) 1 hr Sorry for Your Loss 14
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 5 hr MIDutch 160,809
What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon Tue NetZero 8
City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances Tue Queen Esther and ... 10
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) Mon Need A Good FART 48
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Mon Need A Good FART 56
Yes M.X. FORUMS I MISS YOU! Mon Need A Good FART 7
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC