Spoken Word series to host Chuck Brodsky on April 19
David Joe Miller's Spoken Word series, WORD! is proud to welcome Chuck Brodsky back to The Buffalo Nickel on April 19 for a very special evening of stories and original songs. Brodsky is a storyteller/singer/songwriter who travels internationally and is very well known for his Baseball themed stories and songs.
