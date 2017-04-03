Speakeasy Night is Saturday, April 15 at the Classic Wineseller
The Classic Wineseller, 20 Church Street presents it's second Speakeasy Night on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 7:15pm. Celebrate Federal Tax Day and Prohibition when you join the fabulous fun as we harken back to the era for entertainment and refreshment.
