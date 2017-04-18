Seagrove wins title of Americaa s Top Town for Craft Lovers Updated at

Seagrove wins title of Americaa s Top...

The southern Randolph County town with a population of some 225 was the top vote getter in American Craft Week's online poll that lasted about a month and ended Sunday night. Seagrove, with more than one-third of the more than 17,000 votes cast, was declared the winner on the organizer's Facebook page.

