Seagrove wins title of Americaa s Top Town for Craft Lovers Updated at
The southern Randolph County town with a population of some 225 was the top vote getter in American Craft Week's online poll that lasted about a month and ended Sunday night. Seagrove, with more than one-third of the more than 17,000 votes cast, was declared the winner on the organizer's Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
