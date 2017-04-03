RSVP unveils cast for a Look Homeward...

RSVP unveils cast for a Look Homeward, Angela

14 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

RSVP Community Theatre is pleased to announce casting for "Look Homeward, Angel" by Ketti Frings to be produced Friday-Sunday, April 28-30, and Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, at Sunset Theatre in downtown Asheboro. Presented as staged reading under the direction of Alisa Smith McNeil, this Pulitzer Prize play brings to life Thomas Wolfe's novel of the same name.

