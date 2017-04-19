North Korea risk too high for military option: Robert Litwak With Pyongyang hurtling toward a nuclear breakout, the real choice is acquiescence or diplomacy. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oWwoaP North Korea's impressive parade of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles last weekend occurred as the Trump administration asserted it was not ruling out any option to address this rising threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.