North Carolina police say man held woman, assaulted her

Police in North Carolina say a man is in jail after a woman told authorities that he beat and raped her while holding her against her will in his apartment for three days. WLOS in Asheville reports Asheville police said 40-year-old Benjamin David Brown is charged with assault on a female, felony assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

