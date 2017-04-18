Music will fill the air at Greening U...

Music will fill the air at Greening Up the Mountains April 22

Ol' Dirty Bathtub will perform country, bluegrass and Americana from 2-2:45 p.m., on the Bridge Park Stage. Music will fill the air on the streets of downtown Sylva during the 20th anniversary of Greening Up the Mountains festival on Saturday, April 22. From two stages, to 12 bands, to a Mountain Youth Talent contest, to an Open Mic and Record Store Day, this celebration will have everyone dancing and tapping their toes.

