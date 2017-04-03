Moogfest Announces Full 2017 Schedule
A view of the Moog factory during day 5 of Moogfest 2014 on April 27, 2014 in Asheville, N.C. Moogfest unveiled their full schedule today including master classes on spatial sound, instrument design, the future of creativity and much more. Moogfest celebrates Bob Moog, the legendary engineer responsible for pioneering the analog synthesizer and various other tech tools used by greats like David Bowie and Stevie Wonder, who died in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHAT EVER HAPPENED To MOUNTAIN XPRESS FORUMS?
|1 hr
|Satyam Thomas
|7
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Timmee
|160,583
|Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels
|10 hr
|frank
|11
|Mayor Liz Manheimer Secret Meeting on AirBnB an...
|Wed
|Ewa Bozena Otreba
|8
|Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement
|Wed
|Cecil Bothwell
|6
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Wed
|Cecil
|6
|UnClean Hands
|Tue
|Hermann Hessersch...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC