Moogfest Announces Full 2017 Schedule

A view of the Moog factory during day 5 of Moogfest 2014 on April 27, 2014 in Asheville, N.C. Moogfest unveiled their full schedule today including master classes on spatial sound, instrument design, the future of creativity and much more. Moogfest celebrates Bob Moog, the legendary engineer responsible for pioneering the analog synthesizer and various other tech tools used by greats like David Bowie and Stevie Wonder, who died in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.