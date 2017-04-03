Miss Julia's creator is coming to Perry Library
Ann B. Ross, creator of Miss Julia, will be the guest speaker at An Afternoon with an Author at Perry Memorial Library on Sunday. Ross is the author of the series of books featuring Miss Julia, the stout hearted and outspoken widow whose small town adventures always seem bigger than life.
