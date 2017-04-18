Meadows invited to attend Medicare town hall, rally on Sunday
On Sunday, April 23, people from across North Carolina's 11th Congressional District will gather in front of the Haywood County Courthouse in downtown Waynesville for a rally and town hall on the last day of congressional recess. Congressman Mark Meadows has been invited to attend to address questions concerning his agenda for the Affordable Care Act .
