Lobo signs scholarship for cycling team

15 hrs ago

Earlier this month, Lehman High senior Justin Greenfield signed his letter of intent to join Mars Hill University, located near Asheville, NC, for cycling. Greenfield, who intends to study Zoology, has an academic scholarship to Mars Hill, according to a press release.

