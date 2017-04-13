Jobless rate drops across area

Jobless rate drops across area

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Nash and Edgecombe counties were two of 100 counties in North Carolina that experienced unemployment rate decreases in February, according to recent figures from the N.C. Department of Commerce. In addition, statistics also showed all 15 of the state's metropolitan areas' unemployment rates fell in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 8 min Endofdays 160,671
Fu King Chinee Restaurant Comes to Manheimer Ne... 16 hr Cecil Bothwell 1
Yes M.X. FORUMS I MISS YOU! 20 hr JayBug 2
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) Wed Mr Bill 46
City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances Wed Esther Manheimer-... 4
What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon Tue Mr Bill 6
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Tue Kurt 49
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC