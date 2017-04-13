Jobless rate drops across area
Nash and Edgecombe counties were two of 100 counties in North Carolina that experienced unemployment rate decreases in February, according to recent figures from the N.C. Department of Commerce. In addition, statistics also showed all 15 of the state's metropolitan areas' unemployment rates fell in February.
