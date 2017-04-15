Hitting the road: Gas prices rise as ...

Hitting the road: Gas prices rise as weather warms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Gas prices at the Sheets on Spence Avenue listed at $2.28 a gallon for regular unleaded as of Friday. Gasoline prices are at their highest mark in 19 months and prices will continue to rise based on consumer demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder in Madison County - shoots 81yr women in... (Dec '12) 3 hr Sorry for Your Loss 14
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 7 hr MIDutch 160,809
What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon Tue NetZero 8
City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances Tue Queen Esther and ... 10
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) Mon Need A Good FART 48
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Mon Need A Good FART 56
Yes M.X. FORUMS I MISS YOU! Mon Need A Good FART 7
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC