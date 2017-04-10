Harold Epps. Image courtesy of Philly...

Harold Epps. Image courtesy of Philly Commerce Department.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Phillymag.com

Harold T. Epps became Philadelphia's director of commerce after 40 years of corporate experience, and the business magnate says he's loving everything about his move to city government. Before his appointment to the role, Epps was CEO of the Philly-based PRWT Services, Inc., a $100 million provider of business solutions, facilities management and infrastructure support for businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 7 min Timmee 160,661
Fu King Chinee Restaurant Comes to Manheimer Ne... 57 min Cecil Bothwell 1
Yes M.X. FORUMS I MISS YOU! 5 hr JayBug 2
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) 9 hr Mr Bill 46
City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances 10 hr Esther Manheimer-... 4
What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon 22 hr Mr Bill 6
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Tue Kurt 49
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC