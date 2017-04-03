Garrison Conner '05 Named Baylor Director Of Residential Life
Garrison Conner '05 will return to Baylor as the new director of Residential Life, effective July 1, following his position as director of Admission and Financial Aid at Christ School in Asheville, N.C., an independent Episcopal boarding and day school for boys in grades 8-12.
