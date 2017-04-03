Garrison Conner '05 Named Baylor Dire...

Garrison Conner '05 Named Baylor Director Of Residential Life

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Garrison Conner '05 will return to Baylor as the new director of Residential Life, effective July 1, following his position as director of Admission and Financial Aid at Christ School in Asheville, N.C., an independent Episcopal boarding and day school for boys in grades 8-12.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 3 hr Subduction Zone 160,523
UnClean Hands 6 hr Hermann Hessersch... 8
Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed 8 hr Cullen George And... 6
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) 8 hr Piffy 38
Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels 8 hr Piffy 8
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sun Barbara 45
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff Sun Cynthia 10
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Buncombe County was issued at April 05 at 3:50AM EDT

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC