Garlanda s $1.5M sewer overhaul on tap

Upgrades on the town's sewer system are set for May - a project made possible through the Community Development Block Grant . A pre-construction meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at Town Hall, with members of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Infrastructure, consultants and contractors involved in the process.

