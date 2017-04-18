Garlanda s $1.5M sewer overhaul on tap -
Upgrades on the town's sewer system are set for May - a project made possible through the Community Development Block Grant . A pre-construction meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at Town Hall, with members of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Infrastructure, consultants and contractors involved in the process.
