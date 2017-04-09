Full Frame: An Avetts Agnostic Finds Some Faith in May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival: May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers a ...a ...a ...a ... Saturday, April 8 Carolina Theatre, Durham I'm not particularly a fan of the Avett Brothers , which made me the odd person out in Fletcher Hall last night, judging from the outbursts of mid-screening applause and the fawning post-screening Q-and-A. Through fifteen years of dogged persistence, the brothers from Concord, North Carolina, and their adopted musical family have built a devoted global fanbase for their soulful, punk-tinged acoustic bluegrass and folk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
