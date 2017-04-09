Full Frame: An Avetts Agnostic Finds ...

Full Frame: An Avetts Agnostic Finds Some Faith in May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Independent Weekly

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival: May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers a ...a ...a ...a ... Saturday, April 8 Carolina Theatre, Durham I'm not particularly a fan of the Avett Brothers , which made me the odd person out in Fletcher Hall last night, judging from the outbursts of mid-screening applause and the fawning post-screening Q-and-A. Through fifteen years of dogged persistence, the brothers from Concord, North Carolina, and their adopted musical family have built a devoted global fanbase for their soulful, punk-tinged acoustic bluegrass and folk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 43 min Subduction Zone 160,629
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) 2 hr Riker Robert 44
City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances 3 hr Esther Manheimer-... 1
Manheimer Memorial 11 hr How Many Heimed 1
Mayor Liz Manheimer Secret Meeting on AirBnB an... 12 hr frank 9
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sun Muffy Pierce 47
Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement Sat frank 9
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC