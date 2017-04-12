Eric Slick shares new single "You Are...

Eric Slick shares new single "You Are Not Your Mind" from upcoming solo LP

Local musician Eric Slick has shared a third single from his forthcoming Palisades LP, an album set for release on April 21st via Egghunt Records . Best known for his roles in Dr. Dog and Lithuania, Palisades marks the multi-instrumentalist's first official solo outing and was created during a year spent in the Asheville, NC woods.

