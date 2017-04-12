Eric Slick shares new single "You Are Not Your Mind" from upcoming solo LP
Local musician Eric Slick has shared a third single from his forthcoming Palisades LP, an album set for release on April 21st via Egghunt Records . Best known for his roles in Dr. Dog and Lithuania, Palisades marks the multi-instrumentalist's first official solo outing and was created during a year spent in the Asheville, NC woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|32 min
|Subduction Zone
|160,686
|Fu King Chinee Restaurant Comes to Manheimer Ne...
|8 hr
|Brownie
|2
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|8 hr
|Loralee
|51
|Yes M.X. FORUMS I MISS YOU!
|8 hr
|Thomas38
|3
|cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Mr Bill
|46
|City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances
|Wed
|Esther Manheimer-...
|4
|What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon
|Tue
|Mr Bill
|6
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC