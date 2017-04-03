Enjoy a Celtic concert with Jamie Laval on ...
Jamie Laval's return to Waynesville on April 8 promises both the warmly familiar and the bracingly surprising. Ever-widening his musical scope, Laval will feature Celtic music from Brittany, the Gaelic-speaking cousin of Ireland and Scotland, located on the western coast of France.
