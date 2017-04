Asheville Gallery of Art April 2017 Show Opening Reception

Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Asheville Gallery of Art's April show, "Imageries of Life," features the work of well-known figurative artist Sahar Fakhoury. The show runs April 1-30 during gallery hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.