45,000 pounds of dog food spills onto Interstate 26
The Citizen-Times reports that the accident slowed traffic for more than three hours Tuesday morning, with one lane closed as crews cleaned up to food and moved the truck. Asheville Police Department spokeswoman Christina Hallingse says the driver tried to negotiate a curve and swerved to avoid a car, striking a guardrail that caused the truck to turn over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Subduction Zone
|160,805
|Murder in Madison County - shoots 81yr women in... (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Dunnin
|12
|What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon
|14 hr
|NetZero
|8
|City Doesn't Enforce AirBnB Ordinances
|16 hr
|Queen Esther and ...
|10
|cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Need A Good FART
|48
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Mon
|Need A Good FART
|56
|Yes M.X. FORUMS I MISS YOU!
|Mon
|Need A Good FART
|7
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC