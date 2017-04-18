45,000 pounds of dog food spills onto...

45,000 pounds of dog food spills onto Interstate 26

Read more: WBTV

The Citizen-Times reports that the accident slowed traffic for more than three hours Tuesday morning, with one lane closed as crews cleaned up to food and moved the truck. Asheville Police Department spokeswoman Christina Hallingse says the driver tried to negotiate a curve and swerved to avoid a car, striking a guardrail that caused the truck to turn over.

Asheville, NC

