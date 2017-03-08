Wrong step: Woman accused of stealing fire chief's boots
Authorities in Buncombe County say have accused a woman of breaking into a fire station and stealing a pair of boots belonging to one of the chiefs. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Linda Marie Hall of Gerton is charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.
