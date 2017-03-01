World-traveling artist Marilou Solares settles down in Asheville
Although artist Marilou Solares will be exhibiting her work at Woolworth Walk during March, there's another show that has her hard at work. Two of Solares' oil paintings will hang at the Asheville Regional Airport this spring - a location that seems fitting because travel has played a major role in the artist's life.
