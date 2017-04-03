Weekend Highlights March 31-April 2

It's supposed to be a partly, cloudy yet warm weekend in the area, so that means there are plenty of options to enjoy this weekend, whether you to enjoy some fresh air outdoors or if you want to stay inside. Check out this list of places holding events this weekend, both in Haywood and Buncombe counties: Pisgah High School presents its country show 'Dirt on the Dance Floor' concert 7 p.m. at Pisgah High School's auditorium at 1 Black Bear Drive, Canton.

