Wedge Brewing expands, adding 'neighborhood ...

Wedge Brewing is keeping its neighborhood bar feel in its second brewery - just .8 mile from the original Wedge location - in the up-and-coming Foundation area of the River Arts District. The 7,500-sqare-foot space has a large taproom, an event space, an additional brewery and a large patio, with stacked urbanite for outdoor seating.

