Voices in the Laurel Bingo Night fundraiser ...

Voices in the Laurel will be hosting its Second Annual Bingo Night fundraiser including a Voices in the Laurel performance by the Concert, Chamber, and A Capella choirs. The doors open at 6 p.m and Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 828-734-9163.

