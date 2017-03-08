Voices in the Laurel Bingo is March 17

Voices in the Laurel Bingo is March 17

Voices in the Laurel will be hosting its 2nd Annual Bingo Night fundraiser including a Voices in the Laurel performance by the Concert, Chamber and A Capella choirs. Bingo Night will be Friday, March 17, at the Haywood County Fairgrounds.

