UNCA chemist named Cottrell Scholar, with $100,000 awardVirginia Daffron 45 mins ago 50 views

UNC Asheville's Amanda Wolfe has been named a 2017 Cottrell Scholar, an honor that comes with a $100,000 prize from the Research Corporation for Science Advancement . The funding will be used to support Wolfe's chemistry research and teaching over three years.

