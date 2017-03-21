UNCA chemist named Cottrell Scholar, with $100,000 awardVirginia Daffron 45 mins ago 50 views
UNC Asheville's Amanda Wolfe has been named a 2017 Cottrell Scholar, an honor that comes with a $100,000 prize from the Research Corporation for Science Advancement . The funding will be used to support Wolfe's chemistry research and teaching over three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|160,130
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|broket
|13
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|4 hr
|Mr Mxyzptlk
|4
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|4 hr
|Mr Mxyzptlk
|4
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|4 hr
|Colonel Harold
|42
|tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr...
|Sun
|Muffy Pierce
|4
|Please Help
|Mar 18
|birdman89
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC