UNCA alumna Ko Barrett to speak at 2017 commencementVirginia Daffron 6 mins ago 10 views
UNC Asheville will celebrate Spring 2017 Commencement on Saturday, May 13, with alumna Ko Barrett, deputy assistant administrator for research for NOAA, serving as commencement speaker for the morning ceremony. Barrett will receive an honorary degree, along with honorary degree recipients artist Stoney Lamar, pediatrician Olson Huff, and Cherokee elder Ellen Bird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Simon
|160,150
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|15 hr
|Cynthia
|5
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Muffy Peirce
|14
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|Tue
|Mr Mxyzptlk
|4
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Tue
|Colonel Harold
|42
|tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr...
|Mar 19
|Muffy Pierce
|4
|Please Help
|Mar 18
|birdman89
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC