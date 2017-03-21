UNCA alumna Ko Barrett to speak at 2017 commencementVirginia Daffron 6 mins ago 10 views

UNC Asheville will celebrate Spring 2017 Commencement on Saturday, May 13, with alumna Ko Barrett, deputy assistant administrator for research for NOAA, serving as commencement speaker for the morning ceremony. Barrett will receive an honorary degree, along with honorary degree recipients artist Stoney Lamar, pediatrician Olson Huff, and Cherokee elder Ellen Bird.

