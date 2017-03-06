Tuesday History: Catholic Hill School...

Tuesday History: Catholic Hill School and the fire of 1917, part 2

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

CATHOLIC HILL SCHOOL: According to UNC Asheville's Special Collections' records, the image of Catholic Hill School is grainy because it is an enlargement of a photograph taken from an invitation that marked the celebration of the school's 10 year anniversary in 1902. Last week we began our look at a 1917 article from the Saturday Morning edition of The Asheville Citizen , titled "Death Toll At Catholic Hill School May Be Eight Children."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 7 min Endofdays 159,779
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) 4 hr Berky 299
Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels 7 hr Cramer 2
Support President Trump Mon Muffy Pierce 37
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Mon Muffy Pierce 28
Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed Mar 3 Buncky 2
News Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07) Mar 3 Never Happen 36
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC