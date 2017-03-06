Tuesday History: Catholic Hill School and the fire of 1917, part 2
CATHOLIC HILL SCHOOL: According to UNC Asheville's Special Collections' records, the image of Catholic Hill School is grainy because it is an enlargement of a photograph taken from an invitation that marked the celebration of the school's 10 year anniversary in 1902. Last week we began our look at a 1917 article from the Saturday Morning edition of The Asheville Citizen , titled "Death Toll At Catholic Hill School May Be Eight Children."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|Endofdays
|159,779
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Berky
|299
|Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels
|7 hr
|Cramer
|2
|Support President Trump
|Mon
|Muffy Pierce
|37
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Mon
|Muffy Pierce
|28
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Mar 3
|Buncky
|2
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|Mar 3
|Never Happen
|36
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC