Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour roars into Asheville this weekend

9 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Asheville will be motorsport entertainment's epicenter with the nation's most competitive Monster Trucks, as they invade WNC Agriculture Center, 1301 Fanning Bridge Road, Asheville, on March 3- 4. See incredible some 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Traxxas MTD Tour. the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party.

