Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour roars into Asheville this weekend
Asheville will be motorsport entertainment's epicenter with the nation's most competitive Monster Trucks, as they invade WNC Agriculture Center, 1301 Fanning Bridge Road, Asheville, on March 3- 4. See incredible some 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Traxxas MTD Tour. the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|34 min
|Timmee
|159,474
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|JDW
|33
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Tue
|Muffy Pierce
|25
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Tue
|Muffy Pierce
|24
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Tue
|Redneck Whitesocks
|11
|Tara Craig
|Tue
|dude
|2
|Support President Trump
|Feb 26
|Redneck Whitesocks
|34
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC