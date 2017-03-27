Tours of Richmond Hill begin in April -

Nestled in the northeastern part of Yadkin County, the Richmond Hill Law School is a stately brick home where former North Carolina Chief Justice Richmond Mumford Pearson resided and operated a law school in the mid-1800s. Pearson moved to the area around 1848 and resided at the home, known as Richmond Hill, for about 30 years.

