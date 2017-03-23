Tone-Deaf Jewelry Ad Tells Customers ...

Tone-Deaf Jewelry Ad Tells Customers To 'Throw Rocks At Girls'

A jewelry store in Asheville, North Carolina has apologized for its tone-deaf billboard ad that caused outrage on the internet. The billboard in question comes from Spicer Greene Jewelers and is currently located near Interstate 240.

