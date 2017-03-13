The Three Davids present - The Best Songs ...

Join three of Asheville's favorite award-winning songwriters and entertainers, David Holt, David Wilcox, and David LaMotte, on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. at the Diana WorthamTheatre in downtown Asheville for an auspicious evening of insightful songs, woven with warm-hearted, meaningful stories and an abundance of laughter. For this one night, these three acclaimed songwriters will present some of their favorite songs by other writers, a collection of rare gems found along their travels.

