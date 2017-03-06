The Last Dragon Charmer series brings...

The Last Dragon Charmer series brings sorcery to Asheville

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Laurie McKay will read from and answer questions about Realm Breaker , the final installment in her middle grade contemporary fantasy series The Last Dragon Charmer . What makes this particular book launch - held Friday, March 10, at Spellbound Children's Bookshop - unique is that McKay will be doing it in the city where most of her book's action takes place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 26 min Subduction Zone 159,788
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) 8 hr Berky 299
Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels 12 hr Cramer 2
Support President Trump Mon Muffy Pierce 37
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Mon Muffy Pierce 28
Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed Mar 3 Buncky 2
News Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07) Mar 3 Never Happen 36
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC