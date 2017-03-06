The Last Dragon Charmer series brings sorcery to Asheville
Laurie McKay will read from and answer questions about Realm Breaker , the final installment in her middle grade contemporary fantasy series The Last Dragon Charmer . What makes this particular book launch - held Friday, March 10, at Spellbound Children's Bookshop - unique is that McKay will be doing it in the city where most of her book's action takes place.
