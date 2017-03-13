The incredible shrinking subsidy: WNC Nature Center achieves 3-year reduction goal in one year

LY ENGAGING: The Nature Center's otter inhabitants draw kids and adults alike to watch their antics, which can be playful, cuddly and athletic, all in the space of a few minutes. Photo courtesy of the WNC Nature Center Each day at 11:30 a.m., a crowd gathers around the Western North Carolina Nature Center's Otter Falls exhibit to watch a dynamic duo of river otters being fed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.