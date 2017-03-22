Steve Alden
A native of St. Louis County, Missouri, he had resided in Asheville since 2004. He retired as a computer technician with the Federal Reserve and was a US Air Force veteran during the Vietnam era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|9 min
|Loralee
|43
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|14 min
|Colonel Sanders
|43
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|15 min
|Barbara Bing Crosby
|7
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|18 min
|Endofdays
|160,206
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Muffy Peirce
|14
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|Tue
|Mr Mxyzptlk
|4
|tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr...
|Mar 19
|Muffy Pierce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC