Starry Nites Festival: Psychedelia to rock and dance, five bands not to miss

The Dandy Warhols , Teenage Fan Club and The Kills will make up a lineup of more than 30 bands to descend the Central Coast this weekend, for the inaugural Starry Nites Festival . Held over March 18 and 19, the festival at Santa Barbara's Live Oak Campground, is yet another opportunity for music lovers to camp out as they take in some new bands.

