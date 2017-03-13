Spend St. Patrick's Day with Joshua M...

Spend St. Patrick's Day with Joshua Messick, The Southern Highlanders, Bob Hinkle

Kermit the Frog's lament notwithstanding, every St. Patrick's Day it's easy being green, Irish or not. OnFriday, March 17 the White Horse Black Mountain celebrates all things Irish with a special evening of music, The doors open at 5 p.m. for socializing and the intensely competitive annual Potato Roll event.

