Smart bets: Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers

10 hrs ago

Listening to the music of Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers is like taking a multigenerational trip through the jazz genre. Buoyed by the vocal talents of Megg Farrell and notes of saxophonist Ryan Weisheit, the group performs numbers from blues greats like Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday.

