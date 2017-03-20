Smart bets: Best of Asheville Comedy ...

Smart bets: Best of Asheville Comedy Showcase

Funny Business at The Grey Eagle regularly hosts famed comics from across the country, but one of its most popular shows features Asheville's own talent. After a sellout performance last year, the annual Best of Asheville Comedy Showcase returns with two shows and 10 local comics: Minori Hinds, pcitured, Grayson Morris, Cary Goff, Macon Clark, Ben Atkins, Hillary Begley, Ryan Cox, James Harrod and Tom Peters, plus host Tom Scheve.

