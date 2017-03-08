Singer-songwriter Hope Griffin is sti...

Singer-songwriter Hope Griffin is still writing her own musical story

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

I've had the pleasure of knowing Hope for a couple years now. Her posture is upright, a strong stance and her casual tone is one that is fluent in confidence, perhaps this is something no one should be surprised about after learning she is a fisherman's daughter, growing up in the small town As a child, Asheville, N.C.-based singer-songwriter Hope Griffin was fluent in piano, violin, flute and cello - but it was that old guitar in the corner that called her name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Subduction Zone 159,841
Support President Trump 9 hr Muffy Pierce 39
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 9 hr Muffy Pierce 29
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 9 hr Muffy Pierce 30
Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed 13 hr Buncy 3
Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels 14 hr Thomas Muffy Hoffman 3
Lesbianism At Oneness Blessing Is Just As Good ... 14 hr Barbara Bing Crosby 1
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC