Singer-songwriter Hope Griffin is still writing her own musical story

I've had the pleasure of knowing Hope for a couple years now. Her posture is upright, a strong stance and her casual tone is one that is fluent in confidence, perhaps this is something no one should be surprised about after learning she is a fisherman's daughter, growing up in the small town As a child, Asheville, N.C.-based singer-songwriter Hope Griffin was fluent in piano, violin, flute and cello - but it was that old guitar in the corner that called her name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.