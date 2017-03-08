Singer-songwriter Hope Griffin is still writing her own musical story
I've had the pleasure of knowing Hope for a couple years now. Her posture is upright, a strong stance and her casual tone is one that is fluent in confidence, perhaps this is something no one should be surprised about after learning she is a fisherman's daughter, growing up in the small town As a child, Asheville, N.C.-based singer-songwriter Hope Griffin was fluent in piano, violin, flute and cello - but it was that old guitar in the corner that called her name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|159,841
|Support President Trump
|9 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|39
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|9 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|29
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|9 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|30
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|13 hr
|Buncy
|3
|Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels
|14 hr
|Thomas Muffy Hoffman
|3
|Lesbianism At Oneness Blessing Is Just As Good ...
|14 hr
|Barbara Bing Crosby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC