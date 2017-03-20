Show review: Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby and Mary Lattimore at Asheville Masonic Temple

Asheville music lovers not partaking in St. Patrick's Day festivities - as well as those merely taking a multihour break from the revelry - were treated to rare solo acoustic performances by Mary Lattimore , Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee on Friday, March 17, at the Masonic Temple. Experimental harpist Lattimore began the show, returning to her hometown a mere six weeks after opening for Parquet Courts at The Grey Eagle.

