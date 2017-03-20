Show review: Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby...

Show review: Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby and Mary Lattimore at Asheville Masonic Temple

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Asheville music lovers not partaking in St. Patrick's Day festivities - as well as those merely taking a multihour break from the revelry - were treated to rare solo acoustic performances by Mary Lattimore , Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee on Friday, March 17, at the Masonic Temple. Experimental harpist Lattimore began the show, returning to her hometown a mere six weeks after opening for Parquet Courts at The Grey Eagle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Endofdays 160,129
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16) 1 hr broket 13
Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE" 3 hr Mr Mxyzptlk 4
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff 3 hr Mr Mxyzptlk 4
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 3 hr Colonel Harold 42
tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr... Sun Muffy Pierce 4
Please Help Mar 18 birdman89 1
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC