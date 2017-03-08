Screen scene: Local film news
RHAPSODY IN B&W: Diane Keaton and Woody Allen sit before the Queensboro Bridge in this still from Allen's 1979 film Manhattan. Asheville Pizza & Brewing hosts a new 4K restoration of the film on March 16. a Mechanical Eye Microcinema presents Soft Center: Films from the Midwest on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at Grail Moviehouse .
