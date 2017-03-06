Screen scene: Local film news
THE MAN: Miles Davis is this month's featured artist in Pack Memorial Library's Legends of Music film series. Photo courtesy of MilesDavis.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Endofdays
|159,763
|Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels
|8 hr
|Betrayed
|1
|Support President Trump
|20 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|37
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|20 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|28
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Mar 3
|Buncky
|2
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|Mar 3
|Never Happen
|36
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Feb 28
|Muffy Pierce
|25
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC