Preview: Russ Liquid Test to Play Catalyst

How does New Orleans' Russ Liquid Test sound so futuristic, but also so old-school-"Vintage Future," as the group's Russell Scott describes it? Long answer: Russ Liquid Test's music is driven by hard-hitting dance beats-electronic, but also organic. The grooves bounce while shooting moody chills down your spine, and while it's certainly danceable, the subtle complexity of the songwriting merits listening on headphones.

