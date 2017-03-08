Preview: Russ Liquid Test to Play Catalyst
How does New Orleans' Russ Liquid Test sound so futuristic, but also so old-school-"Vintage Future," as the group's Russell Scott describes it? Long answer: Russ Liquid Test's music is driven by hard-hitting dance beats-electronic, but also organic. The grooves bounce while shooting moody chills down your spine, and while it's certainly danceable, the subtle complexity of the songwriting merits listening on headphones.
