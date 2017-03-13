Poetry workshop and reading by Jaki Shelton Green, March 25
Poet Jaki Shelton Green , described by the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame as "North Carolina poetry's Billie Holiday," was born in Alamance County and now lives in Mebane. Green received the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2003 and, in 2007, was named the inaugural North Carolina Piedmont Laureate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|6 min
|Endofdays
|160,071
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|3 hr
|CSC Stevie Cogburn
|18
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|3 hr
|Donut Jack van Du...
|40
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|14 hr
|birdman89
|3
|tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr...
|19 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|4
|Please Help
|Sat
|birdman89
|1
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 16
|Nastywoman
|301
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC