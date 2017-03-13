Poetry workshop and reading by Jaki S...

Poetry workshop and reading by Jaki Shelton Green, March 25

Poet Jaki Shelton Green , described by the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame as "North Carolina poetry's Billie Holiday," was born in Alamance County and now lives in Mebane. Green received the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2003 and, in 2007, was named the inaugural North Carolina Piedmont Laureate.

