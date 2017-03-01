Peanut Butter Jelly Time (5.7 percent ABV) makes its return Friday,...

Catawba Brewing releases its popular Peanut Butter Jelly Time ale March 3. This one-of-a-kind beer is aged on whole-roasted local WNC peanuts and Oregon raspberries. makes its return Friday, March 3. A light brown ale with a touch of wheat in its malt bill, provides the bready base for the star ingredients.

