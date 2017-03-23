Overview of nearly $11 million requested by nonprofits
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has started the budget process for next fiscal year. During its meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 46 nonprofits asked to be a part of that budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|Subduction Zone
|160,242
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|15 hr
|DoubleMeat
|5
|Support President Trump
|22 hr
|Loralee
|43
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|22 hr
|Colonel Sanders
|43
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|23 hr
|Barbara Bing Crosby
|7
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Muffy Peirce
|14
|tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr...
|Mar 19
|Muffy Pierce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC